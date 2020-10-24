STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported Saturday in Adams County.
The Adams County Health Department said one man in his 60s, one man in his 80s and one woman in her 80s died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total COVID-19-related death toll to 19.
The health department also reported 54 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases up to 1,839. The health department noted one case reported Friday was removed after discovering the male in his teens did not live in the county.
The new cases are two females between 10 and 19, four men and 10 women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, one man and three women in their 40s, seven men and two women in their 50s, four men and eight woman in their 60s, five women in their 70s, one man and three women in their 80s, and one man and one woman in their 90s.
The county is reported 273 active cases, which is the highest level the county has reported since the start of the pandemic.
There are 46 people in their 30s to 100s hospitalized in Adams County, with nine people in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 13.51%.
Region 3, which includes Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties, latest seven-day positivity rate is 7.3%. The state is using a seven-day rolling average of 8% for three consecutive days as a measure to add additional mitigations to regions. Four regions in Illinois are under additional COVID-19-related restrictions to control the further spread of the virus.
In Hancock County, five new COVID-19 cases were reported. The cases are one man and one woman in their 20s to 30s, two women in their 60s to 70s and one man in his 70s to 80s.
The county has reported a total of 322 cases, with 48 active.