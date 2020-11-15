QUINCY — Three more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been reported by the Adams County Health Department.
The deaths of a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s raised the Adams County total to 38 since the inception of the pandemic in late March.
Also on Sunday, the Adams County Health Department announced 86 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18 individuals under 20 years old.
There have been 3,543 positive cases in Adams County, including 955 active. The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 18.62%.
At this time, there are 72 individuals hospitalized in Adams County. The ages of those hospitalized range from their 40s through their 90s. Of those hospitalized, there are currently 13 individuals in the ICU.
Adams County residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to visit the Adams County Health Department Facebook page, or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 217-277-3504.