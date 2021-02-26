QUINCY — Adam County has added three COVID-19 cases, as noted by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Adams County stands at 7,997 cases to date.
The Pike County Health Department reported four new cases. There are 12 active cases being tracked in Pike County, with one resident hospitalized. A total of 1,668 cases have been reported in Pike County.
In Brown County, one case was added, bringing the county to a total of 660 cases since tracking began. One county resident is hospitalized out of a total of 10 active cases being tracked.
In Missouri, the Monroe County Health Department also reported one additional case. Monroe County has eight active cases out of a total of 588 to date.