QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The county has recorded a total of 8,046 cases since tracking began. There are 43 active cases with three patients in the hospital, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.
In Pike County, Ill., three new cases were added on Wednesday. Pike County has 13 active cases being tracked out of a county total to date of 1,691 cases.
The Marion County Health Department also reported three new cases, for a county total of 3,583 to date. There are two patients hospitalized from Marion County out of 22 active cases.
Shelby County added two new cases. Both patients are currently hospitalized. Shelby County has reported a total of 652 cases to date.
Two additional cases were reported by the Brown County Health Department. This gives Brown County a total of 670 cases reported to date. There are seven active cases.