CARTHAGE, Ill. — Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the weekend in Hancock County.
The Hancock County Health Department reported the two deaths Sunday. The county has reported 19 COVID-19-related deaths.
The Health Department also reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The county has had 1,038 confirmed cases with 275 active cases. Seven people remain hospitalized.
Also on Sunday, the Adams County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 5,056.
There are 412 active cases with 49 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, including 12 in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.22%.
Drive-thru rapid testing resumes Monday at the former Shopko site, 3200 Broadway. Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
Testing is available at no charge for anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County. Test results will be provided the same day.
A registration form that can be filled out onsite also is available on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.