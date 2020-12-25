QUINCY — Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in the region.
The Adams County Health Department reported the death of a man in his 70s. The county had 64 COVID-19-related deaths.
The county also reported 81 new COVID-19-cases bringing its total to 6,081. Of those, 603 are active.
There were 62 people in their 20s to 100s hospitalized in the county. Eleven were in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 6.4%.
The Marion County, Mo., Health Department reported its 46th COVID-19-related death in its daily update.
Health officials also announced 28 additional cases bringing the county's total to 2,863. There were 250 active cases reported, with 23 people hospitalized.
In Hancock County, 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday. The county has reported 1,259 cases, with 225 active cases. Four people remain hospitalized.