QUINCY — Area health departments have issued notice of community exposures to the COVID-19 virus and are notifying the public of steps needed for anyone that may be at risk.
The Adams County Health Department released a warning of community exposure stemming from a conference conducted by the Crossing church on June 18 and 19. Similarly, the Pike County Health Department issued a warning of exposure at an event at the Crossing Camp in Rushville between June 13 and 17.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health guidance, unvaccinated residents that attended these events are required to quarantine for 10 days from the date of possible exposure. For example, anyone that may have been exposed at the June 19 conference would be required to quarantine from June 20, and may release from quarantine on June 30 if there have been no symptoms.
If any symptoms develop during the quarantine period, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or change in taste or smell, that individual should be tested as soon as possible.
The Adams County Health Department will have drive-through testing available through July 23. The testing site is available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Health officials continue to encourage all residents age 12 and over to get vaccinated. Vaccinations can help mitigate the symptoms of COVID-19 if the virus is contracted as well as serving to avoid quarantine requirements if exposure occurs.
To find vaccination clinics or to schedule an appointment in Adams County, visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or call 217-222-8440. In Pike County, visit pikecountyil.org and click on the red banner at the top of the page or call 217-285-4407.