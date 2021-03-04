QUINCY — Throughout Adams County on Thursday, the Adams County Health Department team rolled out supplies to find rolled up sleeves at three mobile vaccination clinic sites.
While this isn’t the first time the health department has gone out into the field, Thursday marked the largest focused efforts to date, going on site at locations where the community needs were higher.
Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said three teams were out Thursday, with two working in Quincy and one making stops at more rural locations in the county.
“We had one team at Horizons earlier,” Welch said, “and a second team was out in Clayton, Fowler, visiting some care facilities and some of our home-bound residents.”
The third team was working in the community center at the Indian Hills complex on the southwest side of Quincy. These clinics mark some of the first deliveries in the area of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
“It’s wonderful that we have this single-shot option now,” Welch said. “It was a bit of a surprise when we were told we would be getting it, but we’ve had the demand for a one-shot option for a long time.”
Even with the new options available, Welch said the Health Department will use whichever vaccine is on hand.
“We have a good supply system, and a good structure in place,” he said. “It won’t really be a matter of choice when people come in. A big part of our efficiency is because of standardization.
“If we have the Johnson & Johnson shot, that’s what we’ll use. If they send us Pfizer, then we’ll use that,” he added. The exception to this, Welch said, is for eligible residents that are age 16 or 17. Since the Johnson & Johnson shot has only been approved for people 18 and over, younger recipients would receive either the Pfizer or Moderna shots.
With Adams County currently reporting more than 20% of the population as fully vaccinated, one question that Welch has heard is why the eligibility can’t be opened for more residents.
“We have to move with the state,” he said. “We’re not able to move further than they’re ready.”
As of this week, Adams County’s vaccination site is open for any eligible resident in the state to register for the shot.
“That’s something we’ve had for a while,” Welch said. “Residents of nearby areas would call or register and we would have to let them know that they weren’t eligible before now.”
Emily Andrews, health educator for ACHD, said the department is ready to start getting shots to more people throughout the state.
“It’s encouraging that the vaccine is becoming more widely available and there are more opportunities to serve more Illinois residents,” she said.
The overall goal of the vaccination efforts, at all levels from federal to local, is to achieve about 75 to 80% of the population to be inoculated in order to achieve “herd immunity” which would protect those who choose or may not be able to receive the vaccination.
In the short term, the Adams County Health Department wants to help increase the rate of vaccination throughout the state, with the goal of opening up eligibility to the Phase 1C, including more employment options, or even Phase 2, which would essentially be anyone deemed medically eligible for the vaccines, currently age 16 and above.
To check eligibility or to register for a vaccination appointment, please visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate. For any questions or concerns, visit the Adams County Health Department’s Facebook page or call 217-277-3504.