MEMPHIS, MO -- The Scotland County Health Department has announced a mass vaccination event this Friday to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to area residents.
The event will be held at the Briggs-Smith Memorial Airport on US Highway 136 about two and a half miles west of Memphis. The Missouri National Guard is vaccinating eligible Missouri residents in Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You must register through the Missouri vaccination navigator site for this event covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.
If you are already scheduled for your vaccine at the Scotland County Hospital event on Saturday, March 6 event (a second dose event), do not sign up for the Friday, March 5 National Guard event (first dose event). Residents with questions on the event can visit the navigator website or call 877-435-8411.
The Adams County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are currently 65 active cases being tracked out of 8,011 total cases to date. Two residents are hospitalized, neither of whom are in the intensive care unit.
In Pike County, Ill., three new cases were reported, bringing the county to a total of 1,676 cases since tracking started. One resident is hospitalized out of 11 active cases.
The Brown County Health Department also reported three new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 666 cases reported to date. There are no county residents hospitalized at this time, with seven active cases being tracked.
Clark County added two new cases, with those two being the only currently active cases being tracked. To date, Clark County has reported 723 COVID-19 cases.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department added three new cases, bringing the total there to 3,557 cases to date. Two residents are hospitalized out of 22 currently active cases.
Monroe County reported one new case on Tuesday, giving the county a total of 589 cases to date. As of Tuesday's reporting, there were five active cases being tracked.
The Shelby County Health Department added 3 additional cases, for a total of 650 as of Tuesday. Two residents are hospitalized out of five active cases.