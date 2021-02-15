QUINCY — COVID-19 vaccinations continue this week at the Oakley-Lindsay Center with expanded eligibility.
The Adams County Health Department announced Friday that it would open appointments to include residents between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions. This includes heart conditions, diabetes, pulmonary disease, kidney disease, obesity, cancer, immunocompromised, sickle cell and pregnancy.
Vaccination are available for those in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike or Schuyler counties.
To check eligibility and to register, visit at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.
Rapid testing also is available this week at the OLC, though it is closed Monday because of extreme cold. Hours this week are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The rapid testing is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day.
Those arriving to get tested should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
A registration form can be found on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us/health, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
On Sunday, the Health Department announced four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county has reported a total of 7,887 cases, with 216 currently active.
Twelve people in their 20s to 80s remained hospitalized, with three in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 2.3%.