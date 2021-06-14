QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department will offer single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week to residents age 18 and over.
The clinics are offered at the same times and locations as the second dose dates for residents who received the initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks ago.
Clinics will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations with no appointments needed:
• Monday in the Central High School South Gym (2110 Ill. 94, Camp Point).
• Tuesday in the Payson Elementary School Multipurpose Room (404 W. State, Payson).
• Wednesday in the Quincy High School Commons (3322 Maine, Quincy).
• Thursday in the Unity High School Gym (453 W. Collins, Mendon).
In addition to these clinics, individuals wishing to schedule an appointment with the Adams County Health Department can call 217-222-8440 or through their regular medical provider. If a resident received their first-dose shot at a previous clinic but can’t attend the follow-up date, they should contact the Health Department to make arrangements.