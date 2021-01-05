Vets Home union seeks improved COVID-19 vaccine communication

QUINCY — The first round of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to a majority of residents at Illinois veterans home, including in Quincy, but the union representing many employees in the facilities says the state needs to improve communication so workers are vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced last week that 90% of residents and 42% of staff at the Veterans Home have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.
In the state’s four veterans’ homes, 74% of residents and 40% of staff received the first round of vaccinations.
Anders Lindall, spokesman for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said IDVA told the union that the vaccine would be offered two more times at all veterans homes but dates and times have not been determined.
“If they want to be successful, they need to make sure employees are informed, have adequate notice and that a variety of times are offered to accommodate employees on different shifts,” Lindall said. “They should work together with the union to do that.”
The Moderna vaccine, which received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18, was administered by the Adams County Health Department at the Veterans Home starting Dec. 23. This was faster that officials thought they would receive it.
“We didn’t know when we would be able to get it,” said IDVA Public Information Officer Bridget Dooley said, adding that IDVA believed they would receive doses on Dec. 28.
She added that the vaccine should be available to employees on a rolling basis.
“If they want it, they should be able to get it,” Dooley said.
She said many employees, especially direct care providers, were excited to see the vaccine approved, and the staff and residents who have not received it will be encouraged to get vaccinated. She didn’t know of any more reluctance among staff to receive the vaccination than an average person.
Lindall said that IDVA should have been clear that the numbers it released on vaccinations only represent employees who received the vaccine in a limited initial rollout
“That could have avoided the false impression that the remainder had declined it,” he said. “In fact, many employees were unaware, not at work or otherwise unable to get it.”
Dooley said residents that were undergoing antibody treatment for COVID-19 or those hospitalized would not have received the vaccination.
She also mentioned that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in the preceding 90 days should delay getting vaccinated until near the end of the period.
Dooley said that explains why some staff and residents at the veterans homes would not have been vaccinated yet.
As of Monday, the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy reported a total of 133 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since March. Ten residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic — three in the last week.
An outbreak at the LaSalle veterans home has caused the death of 36 residents triggering an investigation into facility procedures and a legislative inquiry.