QUINCY — Arts Quincy, in collaboration with the Adams County Health Department, will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex.
The clinic will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday during the Blessing Health Systems Family Night. The Adams County Health Department will have doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12-17 while those age 18 and over will have a choice between the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.
Arts Quincy and the ACHD are hosting this free walk-up clinic so that kids, along with their parents or guardians, can receive their vaccinations before the start of the school year.