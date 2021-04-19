QUINCY — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue in Adams County this week for residents of Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike or Schuyler counties.
The clinics will be providing the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose three weeks later.
Registration is not required for the clinics.
The clinics are set for:
Tuesday, April 20 (Return May 11)
• 10-11:30 a.m.: Loraine Fire Department (900 E. Center, Loraine)
• 1-2:30 p.m.: Clayton American Legion Building (111 S. Park, Clayton)
Wednesday, April 21 (Return May 12)
• 10-11:30 a.m.: Lima Fire Department (509 N Range Line St, Lima)
• 1-2:30 p.m.: Paloma Shelter House (1825 E. 1635th, Paloma)
Thursday, April 22 (Return May 13)
• 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Quincy Family YMCA (3101 Maine, Quincy)
Friday, April 23 (Return May 14)
• 3-5 p.m.: County Market (4830 Broadway, Quincy)
Next week, walk-in clinics are available:
Monday, April 26 (Return May 17)
• 9-11a.m.: Cathedral of Worship (215 N. 25th, Quincy)
Wednesday, April 28 (Return May 19)
• 9-11 a.m.: Cathedral of Worship (215 N. 25th, Quincy)
• 2-4 p.m.: Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center (639 York Quincy) Note: This is a drive-thru event
Following two scheduled vaccination clinics Saturday’s clinic at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, the Adams County Health Department will no longer be offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations at the mass vaccination site. It will continue offering second-dose shots to those who previously received their first dose at the location.
Any Illinois resident aged 16 and over can still schedule an appointment for vaccination clinics at the OLC.
Starting April 26, anyone wishing to schedule an appointment for a vaccine should contact their established medical provider or attend one of the Health Department’s walk-in clinics. For patients of Quincy Medical Group, call 217-222-6550 ext. 6802 or online at quincymedgroup.com/covidvaccine. Blessing patients can call 217-214-9626. Patients of the SIU office in Quincy would call 217-224-9484.