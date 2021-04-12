QUINCY — Several walk-in vaccination clinics are available this week in Adams County. The clinics are open to residents of Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike or Schuyler counties.
Walk-in clinics will be held:
Tuesday
• 9-11 a.m. — John Wood Community College Cafeteria (1301 S. 48th St., Quincy)
• 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Salvation Army Thrift Store (425 Broadway, Quincy)
• 2-4 p.m. — Quincy University-Hawks Nest (1810 Lind, Quincy). Open to all QU faculty, staff and students.
Wednesday
• 9-11 a.m. — Quincy Senior Center (639 York, Quincy)
• 12-1 p.m. — Goodwill (3904 Broadway, Quincy)
• 2-4 p.m. — Payson Fire Department (205 W. State St., Payson)
Thursday
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Camp Point Ambulance Station (301 W. Wood St., Camp Point)
• 1-3 p.m. — Mendon Ambulance Station (E South St., Mendon)
These clinics are free to the public and require no appointments. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be provided for any resident age 18 and over at these clinics.
For any other resident of the state, age 16 and over, the mass vaccination site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center will still be available to schedule appointments.
For those who are unable to make it to one of these clinics or reside outside of the eligible area, the mass vaccination site has appointments available. Visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or call 217-600-4829 to find available times and schedule an appointment.