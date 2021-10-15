QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group will host a job fair on Thursday for opportunities at the QMG surgery Center.
The job fair will take place at the Surgery Center, 3301 Broadway, in the Quincy Town Center. From 3-6 p.m., job seekers can get information on and apply for a variety of positions including surgical technologists, surgery center and GI registered nurses, and RN circulators.
The QMG Surgery Center focuses on providing same-day surgeries and procedures, with five surgical rooms, three procedure rooms, 10 pre-op rooms and 15 standard post-op rooms.
For more information, visit quincymedgroup.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.