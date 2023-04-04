QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group has added new tools to strengthen the fight against breast cancer.
Stereotactic biopsy, Magseed and Magtrace will help detect and treat breast cancer.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 1:10 am
"We basically have every modality that could possibly be needed, from screening mammography to breast cancer surgery," said QMG Radiologist Dr. Robert Haag.
Haag, who is fellowship-trained in breast imaging, said breast cancer screening for women typically begins at age 40 unless other risk factors or concerns are present. If findings from a mammogram warrant additional steps for a patient, then a stereotactic biopsy may be used.
Stereotactic core biopsy was developed as an alternative to surgical biopsy. It is a less invasive way to obtain the tissue samples needed for diagnosis. This procedure requires less recovery time than a surgical biopsy and typically minimal scarring to the breast.
“No one wants a diagnosis of breast cancer, and unfortunately we’re not at a point that we can eradicate breast cancer, but what we’re really after is trying to catch this as early as possible,” Haag said.
To help further improve outcomes for our community’s breast cancer patients, QMG Breast Surgeon Dr. Christian Zwick now offers Magseed and Magtrace that allow him to precisely remove cancerous tissue without the use of wire.
Magseed is a small metal seed designed to accurately mark cancer in the breast or adjacent lymph nodes, allowing precise and accurate removal during surgery. Prior to the surgery, a sentinel node biopsy procedure utilizing Magtrace is performed. Magtrace is a liquid lymphatic tracer made up of tiny magnetic particles that are able to quickly pass through the lymphatic system, following the same potential path a spreading cancer cell would take. This allows our physicians to determine the tumor stage and guide patients on the best treatment path for them.
“My main focus when caring for patients with breast cancer is to cure them of their cancer. My secondary focus is I want them to forget they had cancer, particularly when they look at themselves,” Zwick said. “With these procedures, we can remove less breast tissue and can be more confident that the margins are negative. It’s also more convenient for the patient allowing for quicker recuperation.”
