Quincy Medical Group has added a new treatment for patients suffering from chronic nasal airway obstruction.
QMG ear, nose and throat physicians Dr. Paul Conrad and Dr. Abraham Sheffield now offer VivAer, a minimally invasive technology designed to provide lasting relief for patients.
Nasal airway obstruction is one of the most common but often undiagnosed conditions with more than 20 million Americans suffer from nasal obstruction in
the United States.
Nasal obstruction is often caused by anatomical blockage in the nose, hindering airflow. As a result, patients may feel congested or “stuffy.” Common symptoms include nasal congestion or stuffiness, trouble breathing through the nose, trouble sleeping, and difficulty breathing well during exercise or exertion.
For many patients, management of this condition with medications and sprays is inadequate or offers only temporary relief.
“If you regularly experience difficulty breathing through your nose, especially at night, and nothing seems to help but decongestants or Breathe Rights, you likely have enlarged nasal turbinates and/or nasal valve collapse,” Conrad said. “Until recently, finding a long-term solution for these problems often meant surgery.
"Now, with VivAer, we’re able to offer an in-office convenient, minimally-invasive procedure that gradually opens your nasal airway to help you breathe better.”
VivAer features a thin, wand-like, temperature-controlled stylus that attaches to a console. The stylus is inserted via the nostril to gently remodel the nasal tissue and improve air flow using temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that delivers precise therapeutic benefits. Treatment with VivAer can be performed with a local anesthetic during a routine office visit, with no incisions, minimal to no downtime, and minimal discomfort. Patients typically return to normal activity on the same day.
“Chronic nasal obstruction can greatly affect a person’s quality of life,” Sheffield said.
“Finding the most appropriate treatment for each individual is our top priority. We are excited to offer patients this new treatment option.”
For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 217-222-6550, ext. 6900 or visit quincymedgroup.com/vivaer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.