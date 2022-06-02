QUINCY — In recognition of National Cancer Survivors Day, Quincy Medical Group will host "Hope Grows Here" Sunday at their Cancer Institute, located at the Quincy Town Center.
From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, the public is invited to come to the QMG Cancer Institute for a short program to recognize and honor cancer survivors and those affected by cancer. Guests will be able to create a bouquet of flowers at the Sweet P Petals flower trailer and have the opportunity to write words of encouragement on the "If These Walls Could Talk" chalkboard in the Institute. There will be a chance to write cards to patients currently undergoing treatment.
"Hope helps us envision what we want in our future," Jennifer Wingerter said. Wingerter is a benevolence specialist at QMG. "National Cancer Survivors Day not only honors those who have faced a cancer diagnosis, but also celebrates the future that lies ahead. We want them to feel the love and support of our community as they look forward to the future."
National Cancer Survivors Day is marked on the first Sunday in June each year.
