QUINCY — As part of nearly $4 million in grants from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Quincy ARISE Coalition was named as a recipient to to help address healthcare disparities.

Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systematic Equity is a federally funded joint initiative of the IDPH's Center for Minority Health Services and the Center for Rural Health, in collaboration with Well-being and Equity (WE) in the World. The state-level program funds 18 coalitions throughout Illinois with the goal of advancing health equity in communities experiencing disparities in health and care.

