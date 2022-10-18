QUINCY — As part of nearly $4 million in grants from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Quincy ARISE Coalition was named as a recipient to to help address healthcare disparities.
Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systematic Equity is a federally funded joint initiative of the IDPH's Center for Minority Health Services and the Center for Rural Health, in collaboration with Well-being and Equity (WE) in the World. The state-level program funds 18 coalitions throughout Illinois with the goal of advancing health equity in communities experiencing disparities in health and care.
The Quincy ARISE Coalition is a partnership between Quincy Medical Group, YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease and the Adams County Health Department. Health Department Health Educator Luanna Flagg and Selena Stegeman, director of business intelligence at QMG, were two of the speakers at the IDPH press conference in Springfield on Tuesday announcing the grants. They noted that the Quincy Coalition brings together community organizations that have a common interest in taking actions to understand and improve inequities that are inherent in our community.
"Our coalition came together in the spring of 2022 for the purpose of addressing post-COVID community needs," Stegeman said. "Early on, our coalition learned that rural America has unique challenges with social inequities that are different than urban communities. Communities in West-Central Illinois are geographically distanced creating challenges including lack of transportation, access to healthcare, food insecurity, limited job opportunities, and proximity to social services."
During the fall of 2021, following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Adams County completed a community needs assessment which resulted in identifying key health challenges and social issues affecting health that need to be addressed.
"Using this research and additional data and funding provided through this grant, the Quincy ARISE Coalition will use a data-driven approach to identify, understand, and take necessary actions to help educate members of the community and reduce inequities that exist in healthcare," Flagg said.
"Through a coalition of strong community partners, the IDPH ARISE grant will allow the West-Central Illinois community to better understand existing inequities and take action to better manage those challenges," Stegeman said. "This grant will benefit the entire community, with a focus on the most vulnerable."
