QUINCY — The Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run kicked off it’s 17th year with a gathering Friday night at the St. Francis Parish Hall in Quincy.
Founded by brothers Rick and Randy Meehan in 2005, the 135-mile run is completed in a 24 hour, relay-style run, raising money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since the inception, the Quincy satellite run has raised just under $1.4 million for the hospital.
The original St. Jude Run, covering ground from Memphis, TN. to Peoria, Ill. is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Since that run started, more than $66 million has been raised. Funds raised for the hospital are used to pay not only for research, but to ensure that the families of patients never receive bills for services performed by the hospital.
In 2011, a Hannibal-to-Quincy leg was added to the run. This course, along with dozens of other satellite runs, will make their way to Peoria over the course of two days, July 16 and 17, culmination in all the runners from all groups arriving at the St. Jude Telethon hosted in Peoria.
“It’s not about running,” Quincy run coordinator Becky Haskins said. “It’s about the kids. We have runners from this area, of course, but also from Iowa, and Colorado, Arizona, Pennsylvania. People that have connections or family here, or maybe moved away, but they come back for this run each year.”
While there’s not a specific goal set the way there is for other fundraising events, Haskins said she would like to see the Quincy run raise at least $117,000 this year. That would put the total over $1.5 million since its inception.
During the kickoff event, organizers presented a plaque in honor and in memory of co-founder Rick Meehan’s wife, Becky. Becky Meehan was touted as an incredible planner and the head cheerleader for the Quincy run. Meehan lost her battle with cancer in February.
Participants must raise at least $1,000 to join the run, with every dollar raised going directly to St. Jude. Interested runners can visit stjuderuns.org/runs/satellite/quincy/ for more information and registration.