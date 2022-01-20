QUINCY — As frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills hit the region, the Quincy Family YMCA has moved to open their doors to help those who may need a safe place to be out of the cold.
Beginning on Thursday, the YMCA will be open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week when the temperatures are below freezing. Guests are asked to check in at the welcome desk when they arrive. The Y's warming center will provide blankets, soup, coffee, hot chocolate, snacks, and water, along with a warm place to be in out of the weather.
The Quincy Family YMCA is located at 3101 Maine St. in Quincy.
