QUINCY — Registration is now open for the 16th annual "Pink Pass It On" 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The annual walk, taking place Oct. 22 in Washington Park, will raise funds to benefit the Blessing Foundation Breast Center Financial Assistance Program. The fund is available to patients who have a medical need but lack the finances to address the need on their own, and all community resources have been exhausted.

