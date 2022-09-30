QUINCY — Registration is now open for the 16th annual "Pink Pass It On" 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness.
The annual walk, taking place Oct. 22 in Washington Park, will raise funds to benefit the Blessing Foundation Breast Center Financial Assistance Program. The fund is available to patients who have a medical need but lack the finances to address the need on their own, and all community resources have been exhausted.
Registration forms can be found at pinkpassiton.com. A minimum donation of $25 is requested, which includes a t-shirt for the event. Children 12 and under can walk for free, and registration is accepted up to and including the day of the walk.
Walkers who are pre-registered can pick up their shirts at the Sixth Street Promenade (North Sixth Street between Maine and Hampshire) on Oct. 21 between 2-6 p.m.
Registration beings on Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m., with speakers starting at 9:30 a.m. The walk will begin immediately after the last speaker, traveling east along Maine Street before returning to Washington Park. After the walk, drawings will be held. Winners must be present to claim prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.