QUINCY — A state department wants a better insight into the needs and challenges of family caregivers in West-Central Illinois.

The Illinois Department on Aging in partnership with the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging will hold a caregiver roundtable at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 in the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York. Caregivers are welcome to attend in-person or virtually with reservations due Wednesday, Sept. 20.

