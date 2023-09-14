QUINCY — A state department wants a better insight into the needs and challenges of family caregivers in West-Central Illinois.
The Illinois Department on Aging in partnership with the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging will hold a caregiver roundtable at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 in the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York. Caregivers are welcome to attend in-person or virtually with reservations due Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Officials hope to hear from adults of all ages providing some level of unpaid care to aging parents, spouses or other family members.
“We’re talking agencies, individual caregivers, anybody that’s ever provided care to someone. We want to hear from everybody,” said Chris Spohr, caregiver and engagement specialist with West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging.
“This is about them and their loved ones, and we want to make sure that their needs are met,” she said. “We want insight from the community so we can have that information to take back and hopefully get some funding available to get some programs available to these people.”
Caregivers across West-Central Illinois face a variety of challenges with adult daycare services and transportation as two of the biggest needs.
In Quincy, city buses run until 6 p.m., so for anything happening after 6 p.m., “individuals if they’re not able to drive, they can’t make it to places,” Spohr said. “For example, we have a monthly dance on the second Thursday of every month. People can’t come to that to socialize.”
An estimated 1.5 million family caregivers across Illinois currently provide an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year.
IDoA plans a series of regional roundtable discussions to hear directly from caregivers about the challenges they face and to explore strategies to strengthen support services including counseling, respite and care training.
“We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities,” IDoA Director Paula Basta said in a news release.
“Supporting family and friends that care for older adults in our region is an important way to help them stay in their home safely,” West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging Director Michael Drew said. “Our goal is to provide tools and resources to support these caregivers which helps everyone involved in the caregiving process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.