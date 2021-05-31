QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department will offer single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinics to residents age 18 and over around the county.
The clinics are being offered at the same scheduled times and locations as the second dose dates for residents that received the initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine previously.
Clinics will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations with no appointments needed:
• Wednesday, June 9 in the Liberty High School Band Room (505 N. Park, Liberty).
•Thursday, June 10 in the Quincy Notre Dame Cafeteria (1400 S. 11th, Quincy).
•Monday, June 14 in the Central High School South Gym (2110 Ill. 94, Camp Point).
•Tuesday, June 15 in the Payson Elementary School Multipurpose Room (404 W. State, Payson).
•Wednesday, June 16 in the Quincy High School Commons (3322 Maine, Quincy).
•Thursday, June 17 in the Unity High School Gym (453 W. Collins, Mendon).
In addition to these clinics, individuals wishing to schedule an appointment with the Adams County Health Department can call 217-222-8440 or through their regular medical provider. If a resident received their first-dose shot at a previous clinic but can't attend the follow-up date, please contact the Health Department to make arrangements.