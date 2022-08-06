QUINCY — The Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run crossed a major finish line before the first step was even taken Friday.
"We have an early estimate on where we're at with fundraising," 2022 Run coordinator Caitlin Kendrick told runners gathered in the parking lot at Fifth and Vermont. "Right now, we're right at $103,000."
When the applause from the runners quieted, Kendrick had one more note.
"That means we will pass our goal of a total of $1.5 million."
Since the event started in 2005, runners have gathered donations to support the efforts of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Each runner raises a minimum amount, and fundraising continues through the check presentation at the St. Jude Telethon in Peoria on Saturday afternoon.
"I've heard a lot of runners saying they're even more excited this year than a lot of previous years," Kendrick said. "There's just a lot of enthusiasm going into it. We're well prepared and ready to run."
Clifton Anders, setting off on his 12th trek along the 135-mile, 24-hour relay run, led the runners, volunteers and supporters in a brief prayer before the half dozen support RVs set out ahead of the runners. More than 60 runners and volunteers will made the trip this year.
Runners from Hannibal made it to Quincy just before 2 p.m. to link up with the Quincy runners. Just before they set out from America's Hometown, the Hannibal runners were presented a check for $1,045 from the Hannibal Jaycees. The donation came from funds raised via entry fees for the Jaycees' 4th of July parade.
The 2022 event is the 41st annual run overall for St. Jude. Originally started as a Memphis, Tenn., to Peoria run in 1982, satellite runs like Quincy to Peoria have started, with more than two dozen different runs meeting at the Peoria Civic Center on the first Saturday in August.
To date, more than $71 million dollars has been raised to cover costs for treatments, housing, and other support for patients and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. No patient or family pays for services they receive at the hospital.
Hendrick said the runners are motivated by the generosity of the community.
"The more support we have, the more energetic the runners are," she said. "Everything that we raise, everything we do this weekend, is for the children at St. Jude."
Follow along with the runners through social media on the Quincy St. Jude Run Facebook page. For more information on St. Jude Hospital and the fundraising efforts, visit stjude.org.
