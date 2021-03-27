QUINCY — With case numbers and hospital admissions showing upward trends in recent days across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is looking at opening eligibility to a wider part of the population earlier than expected.
IDPH has already stated that Phase 2 of vaccination eligibility — covering residents age 16 and over — will begin statewide on April 12. In response to numbers moving higher in some areas, Governor JB Pritzker announced that health departments seeing lower vaccine demand may be able to open their availability sooner than that date.
In Adams County, local vaccinations are continuing at a pace that’s setting the standard throughout the state. The county now has more than 30% of residents fully vaccinated, having received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose. Just under 40,000 of the county’s nearly 66,000 residents have received at least one dose to date.
The state-wide positivity rate for COVID testing was reported at 2.9% on Friday, the highest since February 15. By comparison, Adams County’s rate for the same period was reported at 0.6%. While Adams County has seen only a slight uptick in numbers, the move to less restrictions is based on state level data as opposed to county or regional.
At an unrelated news conference Friday, Pritzker touched on allowing expanded eligibility where demand for the vaccine is slowing. Some areas have seen large fall-off in demand as those who are eligible and want the vaccinations have already received them.
“We didn’t want doses sitting around,” Pritzker said.
Illinois is expected to receive nearly 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, which IDPH reported as being an all-time high for vaccine distribution in the state. In areas where the demand has slowed, this could lead to doses sitting unused.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state’s goal is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible to head of the possible surge.
“Each county is different and local health departments know better how to vaccinate people in their communities as soon as and as equitably as possible,” Ezike said.
The Adams County Health Department has taken steps to be one of the counties approved to expand eligibility earlier than the April 12 date.
“We are in the process of being able to open eligibility,” Emily Andrews said. Andrews is a health educator with the Adams County Health Department. Andrews added that residents should continue to watch the adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate for the most up-to-date eligibility guidelines and for eligible residents to schedule appointments.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.