CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Carthage Park District hopes a new program will help get people active and interested in more sports.
A recreational equipment use program will allow the public to check out sports equipment and yard games to use at family gatherings, parties, campouts or backyard game nights.
“It will give people and kids who maybe don’t have the means good, free, easy access to things like sports equipment they wouldn’t get a chance to otherwise,” said Chris Talley, who serves on the park district board.
“It also gives people an opportunity to try out a new sport, like pickleball or tennis, with no cost, no investment. If it’s something they like, maybe they purchase some equipment and get into it.”
The program kicks off Sunday as part of special activities beginning at noon showcasing new features at the Joe and Helen Grate Sports Complex on Center Street.
“Come out and see all the work that’s being done,” Talley said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Carthage Chamber of Commerce is planned for 12:15 p.m. at the newly-installed playground area featuring swings, a double tower playset and the kid-favorite fire truck refurbished by the Lions Club.
An announcement about the recreational equipment and games use program will take place at 12:30 p.m. followed by demonstrations and free play with the games and equipment planned 12:45 to 2 p.m.
“The outdoor games will be good for people camping or having family reunions at the park,” Talley said. “You can check these games out, set them up and have them to entertain family and friends.”
The program grew out of plans to upgrade some sports equipment for park district programs and in partnership with KEY Hancock County, which promotes exercise and healthy lifestyles.
The event also provides an opportunity to see updates made to Jake Burling Field and progress on the new Jett Brown Field.
The new field “is coming along pretty good with just a little bit of fencing to finish and to get the outfield seeded,” Talley said. “It’s pretty much going to be ready to go for the spring.”
Free food and drink will be available.
More information on Sunday’s event and other park district programs is available online at carthageparkdistrict.org and by following the park district on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
