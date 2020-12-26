QUINCY — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Saturday, in an update that covers two days, Thursday and Friday.
The Adams County Health Department reported a total of 67 COVID-19-related deaths. The latest included one man in his 60s, one in his 70s, and one in his 90s.
The county also said that 18 new COVID-19 cases were recorded from Thursday, while nine were added on Friday, bringing the total cases to 6,108. There are 514 active cases in the county.
A total of 68 people were hospitalized in the county, ranging in age from 20s to 90s. Eleven were in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 7.09%.