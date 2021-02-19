QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported two COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, a woman in her 90s and a female teen. A total of 113 Adams County residents have died from the coronavirus.
Nine new positive cases also were reported in Adams County, with 115 active cases and 12 patients hospitalized, two of whom are in the intensive care unit. This gives the county a total to date of 7,935 cases.
In Pike County, three cases were added for a county total of 1,654. The county has no residents in the hospital, with seven active cases being tracked.
The Brown County Health Department reported six new cases, with 10 cases active. There are no hospitalizations. Brown County has reported a total of 656 cases since tracking began.
In Missouri, one new COVID-19 case was reported by the Marion County Health Department. Marion County has totaled 3,569 cases to date, with five patients hospitalized out of 34 active cases being tracked.
Shelby County added one case on Friday, bringing the county's total to 639 cases since tracking started. Shelby County has seven active cases, two of which are in the hospital.