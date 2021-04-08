QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department has announced that it is bringing vaccination efforts out to locations throughout the community.
Over the next several weeks, the health department will offer walk-in clinics at locations throughout Adams County. These clinics are free to the public and require no appointments. The Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine will be used for any resident age 18 and over at these clinics.
The walk-in clinics will be offered to any resident of Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike or Schuyler counties in Illinois. For any other resident of the state, age 16 and over, the mass vaccination site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center will still be available to schedule appointments.
Upcoming dates and locations for the walk-in clinics are:
Friday, April 9
• 9 — 11 a.m. — Liberty Village Hall (606 N Main, Liberty)
• 1 — 2:45 p.m. — Save A Lot (1120 Locust, Quincy)
• 3:15 — 5 p.m. — Save A Lot (837 Jefferson, Quincy)
Tuesday, April 13
• 9 — 11 a.m. — John Wood Community College Cafeteria (1301 S. 48th St., Quincy)
• 11:45 a.m. — 12:45 p.m. — Salvation Army Thrift Store (425 Broadway, Quincy)
• 2 — 4 p.m. — Quincy University- Hawks Nest (1810 Lind, Quincy)
Wednesday, April 14
• 9 — 11 a.m. — Quincy Senior Center (639 York, Quincy)
• 12 — 1 p.m. — Goodwill (3904 Broadway, Quincy)
• 2 — 4 p.m. — Payson Fire Department (205 W. State St., Payson)
Thursday, April 15
• 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. — Camp Point Ambulance Station (301 W. Wood St., Camp Point)
• 1 — 3 p.m. — Mendon Ambulance Station (E South St., Mendon)
For those who are unable to make it to one of these clinics, or who reside outside of the eligible area, the mass vaccination site can still schedule an appointment. Visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or call 217-600-4829 to find available times and schedule an appointment.
Adams County continues to lead the state in population fully vaccinated. More than 40,000 total doses have been administered, with nearly 33% of eligible residents considered fully vaccinated (one shot with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, or both shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine). More than six million doses have been administered state-wide, with Illinois showing just under 20% of the population fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the health department reported the highest single-day case increase since late February. Fifteen new cases were reported, giving the county an active-case total of 35 out of 8,110 total cases since March 2020. The first COVID-related death in Adams County since the beginning of March was also reported, bringing Adams County to a total of 116 deaths to date.
“Although a substantial number of individuals have been vaccinated in our county, we know that COVID-19 is still circulating in our community,” said Emily Andrews, public information officer for the Adams County Health Department. “The best thing residents can do to ensure a continued decline of COVID-19 cases in our community is get vaccinated.”
“There are many opportunities for individuals to receive a vaccine both at the Oakley Lindsay Center distribution site as well as at the community clinics,” Andrews added. “Individuals are encouraged to take part in these clinics so that our numbers continue to trend in the right direction.”