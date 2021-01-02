ST. LOUIS — The Greater Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, which includes Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois, is offering a virtual program entitled "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research."
Jeremy Koerber, program manager for the Alzheimer's Association, reports at any age there are lifestyle habits "we can adopt to help maintain or even potentially improve our brain health as we age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline."
This virtual class will cover research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, plus using hands-on tools to help incorporate recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
The class is designed for individuals of any age who are looking for information on ways to age as well as possible. The course is free and is being offered several times in January, but registration is required to receive a Zoom link.
Recent studies have shown that making small lifestyle changes can have effects on brain health, according to Koerber.
"Cutting back on alcohol and smoking and engaging in physical activity, staying socially active and eating a proper diet on a consistent basis may reduce risk of dementia by as much as 60%," Koerber said. "Even adopting just one lifestyle change decreases the risk of dementia by 22%."
To find a course that fits your schedule, go to alz.org/virtualeducationmo, or call the Alzheimer’s 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.