QUINCY — Within minutes of meeting someone, Ellie Printy shares an important fact about herself.
The 5-year-old has food allergies, including a life-threatening peanut allergy, and people around her need to be aware.
“She knows that anytime she’s around food, she needs to prepare people,” Ellie’s dad Evan Printy said. “If somebody even touches something that she can’t have and wants to give her a hug, she’ll ask them to please wash their hands before giving her a hug.”
Ellie started kindergarten this year — and the start of the school year always brings more attention to food allergies as students shift back to the classroom setting.
Dr. Julia Montejo, an allergist with Blessing Health System who treats Ellie, said it’s important to recognize food allergies and to be prepared with treatment options and an action plan for students.
“We want people to be aware, be prepared but not be afraid. Awareness and preparedness are tools,” Montejo said. “The goal is to keep children safe, not pack them up in bubble wrap.”
Food allergies affect one in 13 school-age children — or at least two students in a classroom of 30, Montejo said — with peanut, tree nuts, cow’s milk, eggs, shellfish, wheat and fish the most common.
“You learn to manage,” said Printy, who lives in Keokuk, Iowa, and is an owner of Printy Funeral Homes in Carthage, Hamilton, Warsaw and Keokuk.
“There’s so many good resources out there now for parents with children with allergies and more affordable options than there used to be,” he said. “It hasn’t stopped us from having a wonderful life and her having a great childhood. It’s just a few extra steps to make sure she stays safe and healthy.”
Doctor visits to determine the cause of Ellie’s hives and fussiness as an infant led the Printys to an allergist, who determined she had several allergies. After switching to a special formula, “she changed basically overnight. Her rashes went away, her skin issues,” Printy said.
Reaching out to others in the same situation helped the family find their way forward to build a healthy, and varied, diet for Ellie with few processed foods and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Most allergies appear at a young age, but shellfish and fish allergies can develop even into adulthood.
“One good thing about a lot of allergies is children can outgrow them,” Montejo said.
About a year ago, Ellie was retested.
“You want your child to be able to eat whatever they can. You want to introduce them to new things, but also, you don’t want to cause your child harm,” Printy said. “Even one or two foods, finding out they’re OK, opens up so many possibilities.”
Ellie remains allergic to eggs, dairy and cats but no longer reacts to soy products and almonds.
“We’re slowly trying to introduce things into her diet to see what she can take,” Printy said. “She knows what she can and can’t have. It’s important to instill that because it’s for her own safety.”
Montejo said kids need to know what’s going on with a food allergy.
“Once you know what’s going on, you’re empowered,” she said. “I know what could happen. I know I could prevent it, and I know if something happens, I have a way to help myself.”
Testing showed Ellie’s peanut allergy had spiked to dangerous, life-threatening levels.
So she carries a small bag wherever she goes stocked with an EpiPen, Benadryl and a nebulizer for her asthma — and hands it off to an adult prepared to use the supplies.
“The worst case scenario is delay of giving an EpiPen, not having an EpiPen and not having a second EpiPen,” Montejo said.
Carrying the bag has become a habit just like putting on her shoes or jacket before leaving the house, and it’s one that could save her life.
Printy stressed having Ellie’s diagnosis was key to helping her thrive — and a validation as the family works to educate others about food allergies.
The heightened awareness around food is normal for Ellie.
“Sometimes, obviously, as a small child, she feels like she’s missing out on things,” Printy said. “You make sure she realizes life isn’t always fair but we make the best of the situations we’re put in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.