QUINCY — This time every year, people make the effort to live up to their New Year’s resolutions. Many of those vows typically involve desires of getting back to the gym.
Johanna Voss, wellness director at the Quincy YMCA, said she has seen a surge in membership enrollments.
“It’s not the same as most years, but we have seen a lot of returning members who maybe let their memberships lapse when the pandemic started,” Voss said. She said the YMCA is following state-directed mitigation measures, including operating at 25% capacity. While a few options are closed to everyone, such as the saunas, hot tub and steam rooms, Voss said the rest of the building is open, though limited to members only.
Group classes are not taking place, but the fitness rooms have equipment and videos for those who may not have access to those tools at home.
The YMCA also is offering an eight-week Fit Start Challenge, open to non-members and members alike. Much of the work in the program can be done from home, and for the parts that can’t, the Y is finding ways to accommodate those participants.
Quincy’s Kroc Center is seeing similar activity. Membership manager Angie Duerr said the center has avoided raising expectations but that crowds have been healthy over the last few weeks.
“We’re seeing more than we would have thought,” Duerr said. The Kroc Center also is following the 25% capacity and group class restrictions. Duerr said guest passes aren’t being accepted at this time, leaving the building available for members only.
Duerr said some of the more active programs are private and small-group swimming lessons.
“Our pool has definitely been in good use,” she said. She added that for those who are concerned about coming back to the center, the staff is working hard to make things as safe as possible.
“We’re taking extra care to make sure we’ve cleaned, we’ve sanitized, and are accommodating to all the concerns of our guests,” she said.
Both facilities are looking toward what they hope is a brighter year. Duerr said she believes a lot of newer memberships are from people just getting started, with the idea of setting themselves up for when things are back to normal.
“We’ve been planning for late spring or early summer,” Duerr said. “We hope as mitigations are relaxed, people will be coming back.”
At the YMCA, Voss said it’s looking at late March but hope to see a wider opening sooner.
“I’m going to be optimistic,” she said, adding that the next step is for the state to approve a move to Phase 4, which would allow up to 50% capacity.
“People are thinking ‘What am I going to do better this year?’ with fitness,” she said. But not just physical fitness. Voss said there has been a surge in the fitness community to find a balance between three main aspects of health.
“Physical, mental and spiritual health, all three have to be maintained,” Voss said.