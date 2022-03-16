QUINCY — A new state grant clears the way for Bella Ease to expand its services for Quincy youth.
Finding ways to provide neighborhood-based mental health services and boost the graduation rate for minority students already were priorities for Bella Ease, then COVID-19 “didn’t help any of the situations our at-risk kids have on a regular basis,” Executive Director Cheryl Williams said.
Bella Ease and Jacksonville-based Four Rivers Special Education District, which serves students in Brown and Pike counties, were included in grants through the Illinois State Board of Education to address trauma and support recovery from the pandemic.
ISBE awarded 136 community grants, totaling $86.4 million, statewide.
The community partnership grants will support collaboration between school districts and community organizations to address the trauma students and educators experienced during the pandemic, ISBE said, by promoting alignment between services students get in and out of school and sustainability by deepening connections between schools and communities.
Williams said plans call for providing distance learning opportunities for students having difficulty in school at the planned new home for Bella Ease at 707 Broadway.
“At-risk kids that may not want to go to school or go into school might come to our site located in their neighborhood,” she said. “We’re hoping that having a site in the neighborhood to do homework, do credit recovery will help turn (things) around.”
Bella Ease also hopes to provide a range of other services when renovations are complete at the new site.
“We want to partner with other agencies to bring mental health (services) to that area,” Williams said. “Writing the grant with a focus on us bringing several programs to that area falls right into the community partnership part of what this grant represents.”
Four Rivers will “partner with a purpose” with Regional Office of Education 1, Midwest Youth Services and the Midwest PBIS Network to “provide more intensive trainings to our staff and build in more social emotional learning supports into our big overall programming,” Director of Special Education Tracey Fair said.
“What it’s doing is making us dedicate a big chunk of our time, which is really important, to social emotional learning pieces now that we have funds,” she said. “If we can help the kids manage those issues, hopefully the learning kind of follows on top of that.”
The overall goal, Fair said, is to maximize effectiveness and efficiency by “blending strengths” of school and community — and the grant funding “is a really nice additional piece.”
Fair, a school psychologist by training, said the fear and uncertainty surrounding COVID led to skyrocketing rates of anxiety and depression.
Targeting that is a priority for educators, “but without some of these supports we don’t have the staff to do a lot of additional therapy and stuff because we’re so busy with the daily things,” Fair said.
Grant amounts will be released in late March. Bella Ease sought $250,000, while Four Rivers requested $201,000.
Grants are awarded for two years with funding from the second and third rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
“When you have anything multi-year, it’s wonderful,” Williams said. “It gets you time to get a program off the ground, see that it’s working and find other funds to sustain it.”
