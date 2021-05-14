QUINCY — The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Quincy has announced a pair of sports and recreation opportunities for kids this summer.
The Pom-Pon and Dance Camp will be held June 14 through June 17, and is available to boys and girls ages three to fourteen. This camp will be instructed by the Quincy Notre Dame pom-pon team and coaches, and campers will perform at the Quincy Gems baseball game on June 17.
Area athletes are invited to the Kroc Center’s four-day Dig It Volleyball Camp, happening from June 21 through June 25. The camp will have two different divisions, for athletes in third to fifth grade, and from sixth to eighth. The volleyball camp is an off-shoot of the Kroc’s Junior Spikers program, and will be instructed by the Hannibal-LaGrange University’s volleyball team.
Registration for the the Pom-Pon Camp is open until June 4, and is available to members and non-members alike. The cost for the program is $21 for gold members, $25 for silver members, and $35 for non-members.
For the Dig It Volleyball Camp, the registration deadline is June 11. This camp is also to all children in the respective age groups, with a cost of $30 for gold members, $35 for silver members, and $50 for non-members.
Information and registration for either program can be found by calling 217-231-5635 or by emailing recreational sports specialist Kristy Stegeman at krocstegeman@gmai.com. Pre-registered participants for either program will also receive a clinic t-shirt.