CARTHAGE, Ill. — The 5AM Fit Club and Carthage Park District are hosting an inaugural 5K run/walk evening on Thanksgiving morning.
The first Turkey Traipse Along the Lake is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 25, with a 7 a.m. registration at Carthage Lake Park. The cost for the event is $35 per person or a $70 family entry cost for up to four people.
Proceeds from the event will go towards projects the Carthage Park District has in the works, including new walking paths, summer children’s sports, and continuing operations at the Carthage Pool. A commemorative t-shirt will be available to participants.
For more information on the walk or to register online, please visit carthageparkdistrict.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.