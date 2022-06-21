QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA is introducing the new Seniors in Motion program, designed for seniors but open for all ages to attend.
The Seniors in Motion program will offer quarterly events to anyone interested in increasing strength and mobility while getting to know others in the community with similar goals.
The first session, behind head from 3-4 p.m. Friday, will feature a 30-minute demonstration of the Get Fit classes, and a 30-minute demonstration of Tai Chi. Future programs will follow the same general structure, with 30-minute classes on programs offered at the YMCA such as self defense, chair yoga, and fit to fight, among others.
Participants will have the opportunity to speak with instructors and trainers, and a pot-luck dinner will be held following the classes. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share after the demonstrations as a time of fellowship to get to know one another.
The Seniors in Motion programs are free and open to the public. For more information on this or any program offered, please call 217-222-9622 or visit quincyymca.net.
