QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA is hosting a Pink Day event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Y is encouraging members and staff to wear pink. Guest speakers will be presenting information on health-related topics, including early detection, diet, and lifestyle choices for cancer prevention. Speakers will make presentations from 9-11 a.m. and from 4-6 p.m.
The Quincy YMCA facility will be open and free of charge to the public for Pink Day. The access is intended to ensure everyone has access to the speakers, but the public is invited to explore and use the Y’s facilities, as well.
Breast cancer awareness shirts are on sale at the Y through the end of the month for $15. Proceeds raised go to the free Strength for Survivors Program through the YMCA. The program offers strength and wellness activities for cancer survivors.
For more information on this and other events, please visit quincyymca.net.
