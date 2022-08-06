13-Year-Old Monkey Fire Station Pet

Quincy Central Fire Station about the time the monkey Satan lived there. 

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

The title of this article was one of the headlines in the Oct. 18, 1936, Quincy Herald-Whig. The three-paragraph article is the only known source of information for this odd story. The monkey named Satan was removed from the home of Mrs. Frances Fink in a fire truck to his new home in the basement of the Central Fire Station. It is not known how long he stayed with the firemen, how long he lived, nor the size nor kind of monkey he was.

With a name like Satan, we could infer that he was removed for safety reasons from Mrs. Fink’s boarding house, where he had lived for 11 years, because of a devilish personality. Or we might suspect that in a community dotted with churches there must have been some objection from local clergymen about the monkey’s netherworld-ish name.

Greg Kreinberg is a Quincy native who worked in his father's grocery store and graduated from Quincy College. Since moving to Chicago he has been a full-time educator and a part-time writer.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

