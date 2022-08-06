13-Year-Old Monkey Fire Station Pet

The title of this article was one of the headlines in the Oct. 18, 1936, Quincy Herald-Whig. The three-paragraph article is the only known source of information for this odd story. The monkey named Satan was removed from the home of Mrs. Frances Fink in a fire truck to his new home in the basement of the Central Fire Station. It is not known how long he stayed with the firemen, how long he lived, nor the size nor kind of monkey he was.
With a name like Satan, we could infer that he was removed for safety reasons from Mrs. Fink’s boarding house, where he had lived for 11 years, because of a devilish personality. Or we might suspect that in a community dotted with churches there must have been some objection from local clergymen about the monkey’s netherworld-ish name.
Satan certainly seems an unusual choice of name for a pet by Frances Fink, a woman of considerable social standing who had been educated at St. Boniface Catholic School and Quincy Notre Dame. Frances was a prominent person in Quincy and had at least two other pets, both of whom, received newspaper coverage. She belonged to many fraternal and sororal organizations and was chosen as the first president of the Eagles Auxiliary in 1927. She later became head of the Rebekah Lodge, and her name appeared several times over the years in the Society pages of The Herald-Whig for heading, assisting, or organizing various social organizations and events.
Satan’s name had been “trending” at the time. “Satan” was used in several songs, books, plays, and radio shows in the 1930s. The radio serial “The Witch’s Tale” used “Satan” every week during the decade, being the name of the host’s pet cat. Three movies that year had “Satan” either in the title, in a song, or as a character name — two of these films were shown in Quincy at the Orpheum in 1936: “Bengal Tiger.” The tiger was named Satan, and “Satan Met a Lady” starring Bette Davis.
Irving Berlin was the composer of “Get Thee Behind Me, Satan,” introduced in the Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers film “Follow The Fleet” earlier in the year. And, coincidentally, Harry Houdini’s widow, Bess, also had a pet monkey named Satan and had been making the news in Hollywood with her plans for the final seance attempt to contact Harry’s spirit on Halloween.
We also know that by 1936, Frances had been a widow for 23 years. She was childless and enjoyed having pets, especially ones that reflected her social status. She was rarely seen in town without her French poodle which she owned for 20 years. When it died in 1921, “toothless, deaf and blind,” the Dec. 8, 1921, Quincy Herald printed a four-paragraph obituary/tribute to her “constant companion,” noting that it had been “tenderly buried” in a friend’s garden.
Frances Fink owned a second monkey, this one an African ringtail with the more civil name of Mike, purchased from a Quincy pet store around the same time she acquired Satan. The two monkeys with apparently different personalities entertained the boarders in her home at 531 Jersey for three years. Mike was the focus of two newspaper articles. One story in the March 12, 1925, The Herald-Whig was a humorous tale of him removing the hat from the head of a male boarder who had overlooked that gesture of etiquette and then scurried back to his cage. Years later he received his own obituary/tribute. Major J. J. Linton, writer of the Whig’s “The Old Lamplighter…” feature on the paper’s editorial page, was one of Fink’s boarders. That may explain why her beloved pets received such newspaper space.
As it had done for Frances Fink’s poodle, The Herald-Whig devoted four paragraphs to Mike’s life and personality. He was described as “remarkably affectionate” and a favorite among neighborhood children and the owner’s friends. The writer of the obituary used such detail that he must have attended the monkey’s burial, which he described in the May 28, 1928, The Herald-Whig with elegance: “In a neat coffin, his head resting on the softest of pillows, lying as though in deep slumber, his body lies in a grave surmounted by an umbrageous lilac bush at the close of a life that brought only happiness into many scores of human lives.”
A sad irony in the Frances Fink story is that the obituaries of her pets were longer than hers. Her obituary in the Sept. 19, 1939, The Herald-Whig consisted of just two paragraphs and barely 80 words. She received none of the florid language that her poodle and monkey did upon their passings. Even most of the usual vital facts were absent: no cause of death listed; no age; no birthdate; no marriage date; no mention of the boarding house or her pets. By comparison, over 200 words had been typed to honor her poodle and around 300 for monkey Mike, who also received the longest headline — 19 words spread over three lines. The six-word headline of his owner’s obituary read: “Frances Fink, Widely Known Quincyan, Dies.”
The Fink boarding house is gone now, the property currently a parking lot. Frances Fink was buried in Woodland Cemetery next to her husband. The headstone does not list her year of birth, leaving the question of her age — like so many other questions in this story, unanswered. The current Quincy Notre Dame High School has no record of the young Frances’ years of attendance. She had no survivors.
Satan never received a tribute in print like the other Fink pets. We do not know if he ever saw his former owner again after his removal from her house. The Quincy Fire Department has no photographs of the 1936 Vermont Street crew posing with their pet primate nor any record of his residency. Nothing is known of his demise nor burial. It all happened once upon a time in Quincy less than 100 years ago.
Greg Kreinberg is a Quincy native who worked in his father's grocery store and graduated from Quincy College. Since moving to Chicago he has been a full-time educator and a part-time writer.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.
