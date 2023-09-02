1838, a year of improvements?

This map was published in Illinois And The West by A. D. Jones in 1838. The map illustrated the canals, roads, and railroads proposed in the Internal Improvements Act.

 Illustration courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

In the June 9, 1838, Quincy Whig an article boasted about the number of streams and creeks (only in high water), that were navigable providing flatboat access for 60 Illinois counties. Some of those streams could accommodate steamboats. The brief article was authored by “Western Voice” who touted all the navigational improvements in the state, including the Illinois canal and “railroads in every direction.” The was no mention of roads.

Phillip W. Martin of Bear Creek, a candidate from Adams County for the General Assembly in 1838, wrote in the July 21 Quincy Whig, that he was in favor of the Internal Improvement System which the Assembly passed in 1837. He was all for the Michigan and Illinois Canal and the Northern Cross railroad but not money spent on roads. He was “opposed to the present system because many of the roads undertaken would be of no advantage to the State if made” and he believed the state would be in debt for fifty years. Roads were in third place as a means of transportation after water and railroads.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.