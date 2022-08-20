A Quincy architectural gem: the Gov. John Wood Mansion

Built in 1835, the John Wood Mansion has been saved from demolition twice — once in 1907 and again in 1973.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

The John Wood Mansion, built in 1835, has twice been saved — once in 1907 when it was earmarked for destruction by the city, then purchased by the Historical Society for $1,700 — and again in November 1973, when the home was closed and repairs due to termite damage and structural deterioration began. Quincy firm Hafner, Dierkes, Flachs completed the repairs, and architect Jack Hafner submitted plans to restore the home.

In 1974, the Board decided to restore the Mansion. Financial issues precluded progress on the project until 1976. Restoration experts, including two state historians, Ron Nelson and Jim Allen; Robert Wagner, Illinois Register Program; Paul Sprague, Historic Preservation Services; and Betty Madden, Curator of Art for the Illinois State Museum visited the Mansion. The Restoration Committee reviewed reports from consultants and developed a master plan. Experts would be hired with committee input on decisions. In 1977, contractor Crosby Brown was hired, and later architect William Coney of Macomb.

Susi DeClue in the Office Manager of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org

