A Quincy Architectural Gem: The Lorenzo Bull House

The Bull House sits on the southwest corner of 16th and Maine Streets.

 Photo courtesy of Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

In 1833, in Hartford, Conn., 14-year-old Lorenzo Bull, Jr., listened to a conversation between his father and the Reverend Asa Turner. Turner wanted to gather as many adventurous souls as he could to accompany him to the West, where he had, in 1830 established a church in the village of Quincy, in Adams County, Ill. After the visitor left, the boy asked his father if he could go with the Turners, and to his astonishment his father replied, “Perhaps.”

It took 31 days for the Hartford party to reach Quincy, arriving on May 11, 1834, aboard the river boat “Orion. “Now here I was in Quincy, without a dollar of my own and with my way of life to make for myself if it was to be made at all.”

Robert Cook is a retired member of the Illinois Appellate Court. He is a member of the historical society.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org

