A Quincy Architectural Gem: The Lorenzo Bull House

In 1833, in Hartford, Conn., 14-year-old Lorenzo Bull, Jr., listened to a conversation between his father and the Reverend Asa Turner. Turner wanted to gather as many adventurous souls as he could to accompany him to the West, where he had, in 1830 established a church in the village of Quincy, in Adams County, Ill. After the visitor left, the boy asked his father if he could go with the Turners, and to his astonishment his father replied, “Perhaps.”
It took 31 days for the Hartford party to reach Quincy, arriving on May 11, 1834, aboard the river boat “Orion. “Now here I was in Quincy, without a dollar of my own and with my way of life to make for myself if it was to be made at all.”
Lorenzo first secured employment with Judge Henry H. Snow, recorder of deeds and clerk of the circuit court, and then at 16 became a clerk in the general store of Holmes, Brown and Company, where he worked for 10 years, saving his money. In 1845, Lorenzo and his younger brother, Charles, opened a hardware and crockery store, under the name L. & C.H. Bull, Hardware. The brothers were active in railway projects, water works, and many community activities, including the Historical Society, of which Lorenzo was president. In 1861 they sold their hardware business and went into the banking business, purchasing the Flagg and Savage Bank in the Wells building on the southwest corner of Fifth and Maine, where Mercantile Bank is presently located. In 1891 the Bull brothers purchased the property at 428 Maine, where they erected the red granite “State Savings Loan & Trust Co.” It closed in 1933, a victim of the Great Depression.
In the early 1850s Lorenzo built the large, impressive home at 1550 Maine. A 1989 article in Historic Illinois describes 16th and Maine as “Quincy’s Architectural Crossroad.” The Italianate Bull house is on the southwest corner. Quincy merchant David Miller erected a magnificent Second Empire house on the northwest corner in 1866. William S. Warfield, with the aid of architect Joseph Lyman Silsbee, constructed a massive Richardsonian Romanesque structure on the southeast corner in 1886. The Warfield house so impressed Quincy industrialist Richard Newcomb that he employed architect Harvey Chatten to create for him an even larger and more elaborate home on the northeast corner, now the home of the Quincy Museum. Historic Illinois says that “though each home is remarkable in its own right, together they exemplify the architectural wealth of a city known for its high-style houses and magnificent mansions.”
Lorenzo Bull died Nov. 2, 1905. His wife, Margaret, had died two years earlier. They lived in their home for more than 50 years and had six children. On June 28, 1930, daughter Mary Bull died at the home of her sister Anna Louise Benedict, in Boston, Mass., leaving Mrs. Benedict as the Bulls’ sole survivor. Both women were members of the Women’s City Club of Boston and had spoken many times of the possibility of converting the old homestead at 1550 Maine into a Women’s City Club for Quincy. However, by the time Mary died the Depression had set in and the house was closed, furniture removed, and the property advertised for sale by the heirs.
Frances Lubbe, Mrs. Alfred Castle, and others who had talked with Mary Bull, consulted with Mrs. Benedict about the possibility of saving the place for community use. One June Monday in 1932, a small group of men and women met on the south porch of 1550 Maine and looked out at the stakes that divided the lawn into narrow lots 150 feet deep, fronting on Maine, Jersey and Sixteenth streets. The trees, flowering shrubs and brick paved drives were to be grubbed out and leveled off, to make way for a bungalow development, maybe a gas station on the corner. The Lorenzo Bull family had loved and tended their home for 75 years. It was beautiful. Quincy could not afford to see it destroyed. Money was scarce in that little group, but determination and zeal were adequate.
A headline in The Herald-Whig, June 9, 1932, tells what happened. “THE BULL HOMESTEAD WILL BE PRESERVED BY WOMEN’S CLUBS.” The Bull Homestead was not sold at auction. The efforts of the women to save this magnificent site for the people of Quincy were successful. The heirs had set $10,000 as the price, insisting that the property was worth more than twice that amount, but that they would make the difference as a donation to the fine purpose for which the site is to be used. Wednesday evening about $4,000 was in sight. Thursday morning, a committee of women set out with a renewed effort to raise the $10,000 before the sale. They got it done. At 2 o’clock a crowd gathered on the Bull estate. The auctioneer announced “There will be no sale today and I hope there will never be a sale. This tract will be kept intact just as it is now!” The bystanders applauded. Title to the property was eventually transferred to the Boulevard and Park Association, now the Quincy Park District, which leased it back to the Women’s City Club
The mission of the Women’s City Club was to maintain the mansion as an historically significant structure, to promote social acquaintance among its members, and to make the house available for membership and community activities.
Today, the land, surrounding the home is called the Lorenzo Bull Park and is maintained by the Quincy Park District. Housed in the former carriage house, built in 1887 is the Quincy Art Center. They have leased the carriage house from the park district since 1932. In 1990, an addition was built to expand the exhibit space of the Center.
To promote public use of the home and grounds, a non-profit Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House was formed in 2020. Their mission is “to preserve, restore, protect and promote the Lorenzo Bull House and Park as a community resource.”
Sources
“Bull Homestead Will Be Preserved By Women’s Clubs,” Quincy Herald-Whig, June 9, 1932.
“Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House.” Front Page - Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House
Landrum, Carl. “Bull House came close to wrecking ball,” Quincy Herald-Whig, October 5, 1997.
“Quincy’s Architectural Crossroad,” Historic Illinois, vol. 11, No. 5, February 1989.
Quinlivan, Bridget. “Once Upon A Time In Quincy; No Bull: Brothers made plenty of contributions,” Quincy Herald-Whig,
January 27, 2013.
Turner, Julia. A History of the Women’s City Club of Quincy, Illinois, Volume I—1932-1949.
Wilcox, David. Representative Men and Homes, Quincy, Illinois. Quincy, IL: D. F. Wilcox, 1899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.