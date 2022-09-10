A Quincy Architectural Gem: The Newcomb-Stillwell House

The Newcomb-Stillwell House, now the Quincy Museum.

 Photo courtesy of the Quincy Museum

At one of the 10 most architecturally significant corners in America sits the Quincy Museum. The Quincy Museum is located at 1601 Maine and is the standing legacy of Mr. Richard Newcomb. The historic home became known as the Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion after being the family’s residence from 1891-1939. It has become one of the most iconic buildings to line Quincy’s Maine Street.

Attracted by the possibilities of westward expansion in 1866, Newcomb investigated the Mississippi Valley. In 1867, he became the President of the newly organized Northwest Paper Company in Beloit, Wis., with another mill in Chicago. In 1871, the company suffered heavy losses during Chicago’s Great Fire He heard of an opportunity in Quincy. Richard and his brother, John, purchased the Gem City Paper Mill property on south Front Street. Richard was named vice president and superintendent. The company was renamed Newcomb Brothers. In 1880, Richard organized the Quincy Paper Co. and developed it into the second-largest strawboard mill in the country.

Nancy Benz, MA is the Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Quincy Museum. A Hancock County native, Nancy has had a passion for history since a young age. She received her Bachelor’s in History with a concentration in gender studies from Quincy University in 2014 and her Master’s in American History with an emphasis in the Newcomb-Stillwell House, now the Quincy Museum public history from Western Illinois University in 2018.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.