A Quincy Architectural Gem: The Newcomb-Stillwell House

Nancy Benz, MA is the Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Quincy Museum. A Hancock County native, Nancy has had a passion for history since a young age. She received her Bachelor’s in History with a concentration in gender studies from Quincy University in 2014 and her Master’s in American History with an emphasis in the Newcomb-Stillwell House, now the Quincy Museum public history from Western Illinois University in 2018.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.