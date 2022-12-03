A Quincy Architectural Gem: The Villa Kathrine

Last Saturday’s article talked about George Metz as a well-to-do Quincy native who lived a well-traveled life. His enduring claim to fame in Quincy was building the Villa Kathrine. But why did he live in his Moorish castle for only eight years?
In 1898, when he was 50 years old, Metz left for a world tour. This was not his first world tour but this time, he returned a year later with the plans to build a villa high on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. After asking other architects who were not interested in his plan, he hired George Behrensmeyer as the architect. It was Behrensmeyer’s first commission as he was newly graduated from the University of Illinois. The villa was constructed using local resources with a plan that local builders and craftsmen could follow. Although it was called a castle by the folks curious about the construction, when interviewed by the newspaper in 1900, Metz called it a Moorish Villa named after his mother Katharine. For much of the early life of the villa it was spelled Villa Catherine. In the same Quincy Daily Herald article dated Nov. 22, the writer spent much of his column reminding readers about the magnificent view from the bluff of the river and the land looking westward. He credited E.J. Parker and the Park and Boulevard Association for reminding people of the value of “views and vistas.” Though the villa was not finished, he continued to lavishly praise the Moorish influences both inside and outside.
The villa was to be 55 feet by 70 feet which was reduced to 43 feet by 53 feet to locate it safely on the bluff. It had two floors, a central courtyard, a basement and a portico, under which lived Metz’s famous Great Dane, Bingo. The exterior was brick plastered over with cement, yellow, green and brown trim, and a variety of interesting windows. The ground floor had a parlor, sitting room, kitchen, dining room, and bathroom. Over the years some of those rooms were variously called a smoking parlor and a harem. All the rooms surrounded a 10 feet by 10 feet central courtyard with a glass ceiling in the winter, and an awning in the summer. The second-floor balcony overlooked the courtyard and had three bedrooms, each with a dais for the bed. Access to the roof, provided a “point of observation,” according to the May 15, 1900, Quincy Daily Herald. The article ended with the quote, “It will be an added feature to the city as a place of magnificent homes.”
In 1904, the Daily Bachelor Hint column in the Quincy Daily Herald said the villa … “is filled with fabrics and curios that delight the feminine heart, but few women have entered its gleaming portals,” claiming that Metz was tender hearted, but Bingo was in charge. The Dec. 17, 1906, Quincy Daily Herald described it as museum which few have been able to visit. The heavy door with the hand of Allah opened to a small hall and then into the courtyard. There were hanging lamps and candles but no gas or electric lighting. The furnishings were collected by Metz and were appropriate for the design. He also added a 300-year-old German clock, a white marble mantel salvaged from an earlier home on the property, and Metz family heirlooms.
A 1908 visit by a group of ladies caused Metz to ask if “the ladies had come to make him a leap year call,” according to the Jan. 30 Quincy Daily Journal. He gave them a two-hour tour and talked about things he had collected in Algiers. The courtyard held palm trees and incense was in the air, while he “treated them to some fine music from the upper court… .”
Local legends say Metz sold his home because of the death of his constant companion, Bingo, in November 1907, and that the dog haunts the villa. Others say he left the Villa because of the concern of his family that he was now 60 plus years old and living alone. The house and contents were sold in 1912 to a local grocer Archibald Behrens, for $4,800, less than the cost to build it. Behrens promised to take care of the property, but he actually was an agent for the Quincy & Western Railroad who needed the property as they were in the process of building a rail line to Alton. The line was never built. By this time, Metz had left Quincy to travel and over the ensuing years, the house was vandalized and fell into disrepair. Subsequently, whenever the Villa was mentioned in the newspaper, it was described either as famous or old.
In 1932, the Quincy Herald Whig featured an interview with Metz and pictures of the “castle” as it was now called. The writer described it as “… the old gaunt building standing silent, uninhabited, solitary and sphinx like on the cliff… .” A building that was no longer a home but was only a legend. By that time, George Metz was in his mid-80s and living at the Hotel Lincoln-Douglas. During the interview, Metz mentioned the dining room chandelier had come from a steamboat. He said, “it was a home of beauty if it had been kept up.” He also told a story which he described as a secret, about opening his door one evening to robbers who held two guns to his head. He recognized one of the robbers. The Quincy police detectives returned his property, but he did not press charges. The writer closed the article with, “Like the old castle, the railroad was but a vision that bloomed gloriously and faded into oblivion to become like the Villa Catherine, a legend.”
Over the years the villa changed hands several times before it was acquired by the Quincy Park District in 1955. A Friends of the Castle group began in 1978 and the Quincy Tourism Center was located there in 1987, where it remains today.
Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and current president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.
