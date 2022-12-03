A Quincy Architectural Gem: The Villa Kathrine

A view of the east side of Villa Katherine 

 Photo Courtesy of the Quincy Park District

Last Saturday’s article talked about George Metz as a well-to-do Quincy native who lived a well-traveled life. His enduring claim to fame in Quincy was building the Villa Kathrine. But why did he live in his Moorish castle for only eight years?

In 1898, when he was 50 years old, Metz left for a world tour. This was not his first world tour but this time, he returned a year later with the plans to build a villa high on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. After asking other architects who were not interested in his plan, he hired George Behrensmeyer as the architect. It was Behrensmeyer’s first commission as he was newly graduated from the University of Illinois. The villa was constructed using local resources with a plan that local builders and craftsmen could follow. Although it was called a castle by the folks curious about the construction, when interviewed by the newspaper in 1900, Metz called it a Moorish Villa named after his mother Katharine. For much of the early life of the villa it was spelled Villa Catherine. In the same Quincy Daily Herald article dated Nov. 22, the writer spent much of his column reminding readers about the magnificent view from the bluff of the river and the land looking westward. He credited E.J. Parker and the Park and Boulevard Association for reminding people of the value of “views and vistas.” Though the villa was not finished, he continued to lavishly praise the Moorish influences both inside and outside.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and current president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

