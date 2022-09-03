John Wood was 48 years old in 1846 when he began thinking about his own mortality. By then his eight children had been born and three had died. His father Daniel, who had served in the Revolutionary War, died in 1843.

The first two decades of Wood's life in Quincy were a whirlwind of building a city and county, a portfolio of real estate assets, and a farm. His interests were widespread. Lorenzo Bull, at 14, arrived in Quincy and saw Wood's stamp throughout the city. "Wood was a very energetic, active young man," Bull recalled many years later, "always on the move, and who seemed to be everywhere, all over the town, all over his large farm, driving and pushing everything and everybody about him."

Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.