Adams Landing on Quinsippi Island

The Log Cabin Village was imagined as a major attraction on Quinsippi Island, but the level of the island had to be raised. The island was described as “a swamp, flooded and littered with dead trees, junk and vines.” Once the island was built up, the work on the village could begin. The island had been given to Quincy by the Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy Railroad. By 1966, plans were in the works for a narrow-gauge railroad and a Sky Cruise tramway to take visitors to the island. The Log Cabin Village was listed as an attraction still to come on the island, promising a school and a church to be included in the village. The log structures had to be located, donated by the owners, dismantled, and moved before they could be reconstructed at the village.

The Chamber of Commerce established a group known as the Quinsippi Heritage Foundation to raise money and work with the Quincy Park District on the project. Paul Hensel was president of the Chamber of Commerce at the time. He was the island’s biggest supporter.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and current president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

