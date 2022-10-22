Adams Landing on Quinsippi Island

The Log Cabin Village was imagined as a major attraction on Quinsippi Island, but the level of the island had to be raised. The island was described as “a swamp, flooded and littered with dead trees, junk and vines.” Once the island was built up, the work on the village could begin. The island had been given to Quincy by the Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy Railroad. By 1966, plans were in the works for a narrow-gauge railroad and a Sky Cruise tramway to take visitors to the island. The Log Cabin Village was listed as an attraction still to come on the island, promising a school and a church to be included in the village. The log structures had to be located, donated by the owners, dismantled, and moved before they could be reconstructed at the village.
The Chamber of Commerce established a group known as the Quinsippi Heritage Foundation to raise money and work with the Quincy Park District on the project. Paul Hensel was president of the Chamber of Commerce at the time. He was the island’s biggest supporter.
The Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club moved an 1850s log cabin, known as the William Herleman cabin in 1968. Also in 1968, the Rotary Club was responsible for the D. D. Hull cabin. That cabin was built in 1835 and was located near Plainville, Illinois. The members of the club did all the work except for the reconstruction of the fireplace. They also collected items to furnish the cabin.
Cabins, a corn crib, a timbered smokehouse and a stone smokehouse were located and donated. One of the cabins was found when the owners tore down a large L-shaped house and found the cabin in one corner on the ground floor.
In 1971, the park crews made split row fencing to enclose the area around the cabins, now known as Adams Landing. A Discover Illinois issue in that same year described the Log Cabin Village as “still in the process of building.”
The Nov. 11, 1971, Herald-Whig reported on a speech given to the Noon Optimist Club of Quincy by Paul Hensel discussing the project, “Eventually, it will be a truly unique establishment, a village of original Adams County homes and buildings representing the mid-1800s.” He felt that Quincy was the hub of early history in western Illinois. Talking about the village he said, “though there was no money… we plugged along, found owners very generous and cooperative, giving buildings with gladness to see that what to them were precious relics were going to be preserved.”
In addition to Rotary, the Kiwanis Club, and individual families, Carson Pirie Scott provided funds specifically for the 1854 Speckhardt log house with employees donating furnishings. Next came donations from the Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club, and WTAD-Radio. The Herald-Whig provided the funds to build the road partially into the village. A collection of barber shop equipment was housed in the three-room 1850 log cabin donated in honor of Clat Adams by his family.
The April 18, 1972, Herald-Whig reported on a Chamber of Commerce meeting where Hensel talked about the progress at the village mentioning eight buildings dating from 1828 and thanking the Dogwood Festival committee for their financial support. In an earlier article that year he mentioned that fifteen buildings had been located and seven had been reassembled in the village.
The newspaper gave the village a lot of coverage and wrote about the future plans for a school, a two-story barn, landscaping with period appropriate plants and shrubs, furnishings including household goods, tools, farm equipment and wagons, and a sound system for tours. One particularly effusive article from October 1, 1972 said, “Life as it was lived 120 to 150 years ago on the Mississippi’s shores at Quincy during those early days of settlement of the Military Tract, is being brought back in dramatic realism today through Quincy’s mythical historical Adams Landing settlement on Quinsippi Island.”
Donations continued as did volunteers and community interest. The Fraser Cabin, built in 1828, was described as a “stubborn” cabin. The cabin was a project of the Lions Clubs in Quincy. It was dismantled in 1973 and brought to the island. The logs were placed in position, but a spring flood moved the logs about the island. The park district employees and volunteers reassembled the logs, and the cabin was set up in 1975. Also in 1975, the village became one of the ways Quincy wanted to celebrate the 1976 Bicentennial. The project was called, “Rediscover Adams Landing.” Progress continued and the Lord’s Log Cabin, built by the Knights of Columbus, was dedicated in 1977.
Unfortunately, by the late 1970s, interest in Quinsippi Island was waning. The Herald-Whig wrote an editorial which basically told the park district to stop complaining about the island not living up to its potential and do something about it.
Over the next 40 years, the log structures deteriorated and needed work. Some were repaired, some were dismantled, and some were rebuilt on site. More help was needed for the village than the park district could supply. A not-for-profit group, the Friends of Log Cabins, was established in 2007 when it was learned that the park district was returning the cabins to their original owners due to deterioration and underutilization. Two cabins were removed from the island. The D. D. Hull Cabin was left with the condition, if the Friends failed, they wanted it back. The mission of the friends’ group was and still is to restore, preserve, and promote utilization of the Log Cabins and other historic structures currently referred to as the “Adams Landing—Historic Re-creation Military Tract.”
Today, you can drive across the bridge, have a picnic, and appreciate the Log Cabin Village, consisting of seven log structures and a stone smoke house, which is carefully tended to by the Friends of Log Cabins. The wooden sign at the entrance to the village says, “May All Who Pass This Way Reflect A Bit From Whence We Came.”
Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and current president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."
