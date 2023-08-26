The day of the big game, E. H. Osborn and Eugene Thurston went to the Prairie and laid out the diamond. Home plate was placed atop a small hill close to the modern-day southeast corner of 13th and College. First base line ran directly west and third base line ran south. There was not a wooden backstop for the first games, so all passed balls rolled down the hill unimpeded. Immediately realizing this was going to develop into a problem, the ground rules for the first game stipulated that the catcher was allowed to get assistance from a group of young boys stationed at the bottom of the hill. The boys would retrieve errant balls and relay them back to the catcher. Unfortunately for the spectators, there was no shortage of passed balls in those early games, but fortunately for the catcher, there was a bevy of young lads willing to help retrieve passed balls, wild pitches, and overthrown balls. Eventually a wooden backstop was constructed to remedy this issue.

On that pleasant summer Saturday late afternoon in 1866, hundreds of spectators gathered to watch Quincy’s first baseball game, which was an immediate success. The sport became a sensation in the area, and shortly after that first game, several new clubs were formed. A small article appeared in the July 7, 1866, Daily Quincy Herald mentioned the possibility of a new club for the “ancients” of the city saying, “[We] hope that our young men will go to work in earnest and not be outdone in the matter of playing base ball by the patriarchs of the city.” The original group was officially called “The Occidental Baseball Club of Quincy,” often referred to as The Occidentals. Among the officers for the club were Charles Bull, president, and Osborn, Parker, and Nehemiah Bushnell as directors.

Rob Mellon is currently the Executive Director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and an U.S. Army Reserve Officer serving as an instructor with the University of Missouri ROTC program. He has served 27 years in the United States Army. He is on the Board of Directors of the Ulysses S. Grant Tail Association.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

