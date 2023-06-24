Albert Cashier’s regiment lost 289 men to battlefield death, wounds and disease. The remaining men were mustered out on Aug. 17, 1865 in Springfield. Within a few days, Cashier had returned to Belvidere, the town of his enlistment. Jennie Hodgers had been gone a long time and as Albert Cashier had made the transition to civilian life without changing gender identity. He first became a nurseryman in Belvidere. Around 1869 Cashier moved to Saunemin, 100 miles southwest of Chicago and lived there most of his life. He first found employment on the Chesebro farm, later at Cording’s Hardware Store. Eventually, Joshua Chesebro, bought a lot and built a one-room house for Cashier, where he kept primarily to himself and worked various jobs. Displayed among his sparse belongings was a shaving mug and brush. There was one thing that Cashier was able to do as a man that Jennie could not do as a woman: he could vote, and he did. Saunemin residents recalled Cashier casting many ballots.

In 1910, 35 years after the war’s end, Cashier became ill. His long-hidden gender identity was discovered. A neighbor, Mrs. P. H. Lannon, sent her nurse when she heard of Cashier’s illness. The nurse came running back to the Lannon house and yelled, “My Lord, Mrs. Lannon, he’s a full-fledged woman!” From an interview with Mrs. Lannon, it is known that she did not tell anyone.

Iris Nelson is retired from her position as reference librarian and archivist at Quincy Public Library. She serves on boards for civic and historical organizations and has authored articles for historical journals.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

