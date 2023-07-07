PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A summer speaker series kicks off Sunday, July 16 at the Pike County All Wars Museum.
The program begins at 2 p.m. at the museum, 320 N. Illinois in Pittsfield.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 7:06 pm
Featured speaker will be military historian Gene E. Salecker, author of “The Second Pearl Harbor, the West Loch Disaster, May 21, 1944.”
Salecker will discuss a terrible event in America’s World War II history ahead of the invasion of Saipan that was concealed from the public for 70 years.
